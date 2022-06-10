FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Decreased by Analyst

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $171.16 million and a P/E ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

