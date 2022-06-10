FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.98). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08.
Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $12,941,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $5,138,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 215.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 412,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 281,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
