FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.98). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $12,941,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $5,138,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 215.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 412,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 281,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

