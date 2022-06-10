FY2023 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

DTE stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

