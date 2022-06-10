FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.