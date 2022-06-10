FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Southern Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Southern in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NYSE SO opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

