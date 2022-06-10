FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issued By William Blair

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DVAX. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

DVAX opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $98,295,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

