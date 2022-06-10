FY2024 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.80. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.26.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.46.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

