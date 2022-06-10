FY2025 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $8.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.02.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.86 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

