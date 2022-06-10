G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.56 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

