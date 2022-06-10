Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.
Shares of GLPEY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,367. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.88.
About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
