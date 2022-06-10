Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Garmin has increased its dividend by an average of 5,666.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of GRMN traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.10. Garmin has a 12-month low of $96.79 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Garmin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,409,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Garmin by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after buying an additional 102,837 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

