Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Purchases C$13,521.20 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore bought 8,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,521.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,648,923.20.

TSE:GXE traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$1.51. 1,415,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.94. The company has a market cap of C$394.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.