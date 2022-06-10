GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
JOB opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.69.
About GEE Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.