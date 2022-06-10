GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

JOB opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.69.

About GEE Group (Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

