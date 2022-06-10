Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $73.97.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4868 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Geely Automobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.