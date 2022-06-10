Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
NASDAQ GNTA traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470. Genenta Science has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.
