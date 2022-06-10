Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ GNTA traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470. Genenta Science has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

About Genenta Science (Get Rating)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

