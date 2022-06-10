Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Generac posted sales of $919.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.36.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Generac by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after buying an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 33.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $277.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.07. Generac has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.