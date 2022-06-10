GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 4,698.2% from the May 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GOVX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,770,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $7.50.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 146.19%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

