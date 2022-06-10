GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.00 ($51.61) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

GFT opened at €47.15 ($50.70) on Friday. GFT Technologies has a twelve month low of €19.96 ($21.46) and a twelve month high of €47.55 ($51.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

