Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.47.

GEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$27.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.43 and a 52 week high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.09%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,472 shares of company stock worth $8,972,879.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

