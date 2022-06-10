Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GJNSY. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.6784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

