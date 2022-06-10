Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLEE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLEE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,879. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Gladstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.92.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

