Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $24.86 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $850.46 million, a P/E ratio of -85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.