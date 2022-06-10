Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

GSL traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 1,556,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

