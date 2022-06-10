GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GFS opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after buying an additional 7,678,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $103,675,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $81,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.