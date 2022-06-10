Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Financial Comparison

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Glory Star New Media Group and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00

E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.45%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.35 $35.29 million N/A N/A E2open Parent $425.56 million 5.88 -$165.78 million ($0.87) -9.55

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A E2open Parent -38.96% -3.73% -2.33%

Risk and Volatility

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E2open Parent beats Glory Star New Media Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

