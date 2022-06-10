Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of GORO stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 566,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,372. The company has a market capitalization of $154.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.69. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

