Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 330.96, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.88. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.8% during the first quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

