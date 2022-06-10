Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of GRC opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 128,722 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 8,757.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
