Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.63.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter.
About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
