Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,769,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 60,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

