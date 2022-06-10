GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

GRRB stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading on Thursday. 206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11.

GrandSouth Bancorporation ( OTCMKTS:GRRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that GrandSouth Bancorporation will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

