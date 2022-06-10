Great American Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Great American Bancorp stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. Great American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Great American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

