Great American Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Great American Bancorp stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. Great American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
