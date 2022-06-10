Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,265,200 shares, a growth of 564.7% from the May 15th total of 792,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,096.9 days.

Shares of GWLLF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

