Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 4,500 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 4,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,637.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel bought 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $49,992.12.
- On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00.
NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $48.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.