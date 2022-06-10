Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 4,500 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 4,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,637.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel bought 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $49,992.12.

On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00.

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

