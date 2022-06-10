Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

NASDAQ GLSI traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 562,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,803. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,951.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $322,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

