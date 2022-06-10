Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Greif alerts:

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth approximately $19,616,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,988,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 400.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greif will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

About Greif (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.