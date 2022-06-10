Greylock 16 Gp Llc Buys 1,611,554 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,611,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares in the company, valued at 18,649,442.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nextdoor stock traded down 0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 3.39. 2,673,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,116. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.47 and a twelve month high of 18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.12 and a 200-day moving average of 6.09.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.67.
About Nextdoor (Get Rating)
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
Featured Stories
