Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Raised to $45.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.20. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $571,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,099 shares of company stock worth $22,845,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

