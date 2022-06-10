GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 million, a P/E ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 2.85.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,001 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $10,683,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 508,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 169.9% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 681,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 429,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.