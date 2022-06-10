Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.20.

ASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $213.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.48 and a 52 week high of $230.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.96.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.4113 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 57.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after buying an additional 226,320 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75,052 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth $15,663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

