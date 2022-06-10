Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the May 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GCHOY stock remained flat at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 11.57. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 12-month low of 7.50 and a 12-month high of 13.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

