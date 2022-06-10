H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Down 81.9% in May

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HLUYY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.
Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.79. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.59. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.