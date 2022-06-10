H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.78.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

