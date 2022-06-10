H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HEOFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 5,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

