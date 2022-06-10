H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HEOFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 5,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About H2O Innovation (Get Rating)

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.