Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 628.2% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. 9,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

About Hang Seng Bank (Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.