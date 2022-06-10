Head to Head Analysis: Duolingo (DUOL) & Its Peers

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) is one of 410 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Duolingo to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duolingo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 2 7 0 2.78 Duolingo Competitors 2949 13949 25202 695 2.55

Duolingo presently has a consensus price target of $118.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.37%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 62.77%. Given Duolingo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Duolingo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duolingo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $250.77 million -$60.13 million -54.14 Duolingo Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -40,496.35

Duolingo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Duolingo. Duolingo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo -21.26% -16.22% -10.97% Duolingo Competitors -30.97% -63.59% -8.05%

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc. develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

