Head-To-Head Analysis: Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) & Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Renovare Environmental and Bright Scholar Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Scholar Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Bright Scholar Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.62 -$21.60 million ($0.36) -0.65 Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 0.43 -$8.17 million ($0.07) -11.14

Bright Scholar Education has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental. Bright Scholar Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovare Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -174.90% -805.20% -40.87% Bright Scholar Education N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

About Bright Scholar Education (Get Rating)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. It operated 95 schools across 12 provinces in China, as well as 14 schools internationally with a total student capacity of approximately 56,000 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

