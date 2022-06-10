Head-To-Head Analysis: TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) & Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Grosvenor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A N/A N/A Grosvenor Capital Management 4.43% -183.85% 21.73%

3.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG and Grosvenor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion 1.71 $230.90 million N/A N/A Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.77 $21.48 million $0.38 20.61

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Grosvenor Capital Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TPG and Grosvenor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 2 0 2.67

TPG presently has a consensus target price of $34.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.88%. Grosvenor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.49%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than TPG.

Summary

Grosvenor Capital Management beats TPG on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

