Head to Head Contrast: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Camden National and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 33.66% 12.52% 1.23% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Intesa Sanpaolo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $198.22 million 3.28 $69.01 million $4.42 10.04 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.71 $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Camden National and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64

Camden National currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus target price of $2.69, indicating a potential downside of 78.34%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Risk & Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Camden National pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Camden National beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Intesa Sanpaolo (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

