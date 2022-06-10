Head-To-Head Contrast: Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) and Its Peers

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grupo Financiero Banorte to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte’s peers have a beta of 21.85, meaning that their average share price is 2,085% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte 21.35% 15.72% 2.03% Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 23.32% 11.81% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion $1.73 billion 9.63 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors $12.79 billion $3.02 billion 8.23

Grupo Financiero Banorte’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte. Grupo Financiero Banorte is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 33.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Financiero Banorte and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 1145 3456 2859 91 2.25

Grupo Financiero Banorte currently has a consensus price target of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.81%. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 88.17%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte peers beat Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,193 branches, 9,387 ATMs, and 159,780 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.