Head to Head Survey: GSK (NYSE:GSK) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) and GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSK has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clever Leaves and GSK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clever Leaves $15.37 million 2.18 -$45.73 million ($1.80) -0.62 GSK $46.91 billion 2.37 $6.03 billion $2.77 15.81

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than Clever Leaves. Clever Leaves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of GSK shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GSK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clever Leaves and GSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clever Leaves -280.95% -50.18% -30.22% GSK 14.03% 28.13% 7.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clever Leaves and GSK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clever Leaves 0 1 2 0 2.67 GSK 1 7 1 0 2.00

Clever Leaves currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 350.45%. Given Clever Leaves’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than GSK.

Summary

GSK beats Clever Leaves on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clever Leaves (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.; Novartis; Sanofi SA; Surface Oncology; Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.; Alector, Inc.; and CureVac AG., as well as strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

